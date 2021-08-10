Baby Faces
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases and 36 new deaths on August 9.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 368,549.

So far, 7,685 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,048,917 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

MSDH investigating E. coli outbreak at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie

