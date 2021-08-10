Baby Faces
Biloxi VA to start seeing non-veteran patients due to demand in area hospitals

VA Biloxi protocols for COVID-19
VA Biloxi protocols for COVID-19(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two VA medical facilities in Mississippi are going to start accepting non-veteran patients as part of a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of them is in South Mississippi.

Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System will soon begin accepting intensive care, acute medical and surgical patients from the surrounding area.

“These additional beds can make a real difference in our state,” said Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Director Bryan Matthews. “We have communities that are suffering from this virus and as a veteran, I know collaboration is essential to protect other veterans and our communities from this ongoing threat.”

This announcement comes as multiple hospitals in the state report limited available ICU beds if any at all.

Miss. hospital on COVID cases: ‘Our situation is indescribable’

G.V. (Sonny) Montogomery VA Medical Center in Jackson will also start taking in non-veteran patients.

