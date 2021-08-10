Baby Faces
22-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Pike County

Lee was currently out on an indictment for possession of more than 10 dosage units but less than 20 dosage units of Methamphetamine.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deadrian Lee, 22, has been arrested for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied residence, after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Southwest Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

The victim, Thomas Coney, told deputies and investigators that Lee attempted to enter his residence by force.

When Lee could not gain entry, he went to his vehicle to retrieve a SKS 7.62 rifle.

According to PCSO, Lee then fired into the occupied residence multiple times.

Coney was shot once in his right hand and Lee fled from the residence.

Lee was found at a residence on Magnolia-Progress Road, and arrested without incident.

Lee was currently out on an indictment for possession of more than 10 dosage units but less than 20 dosage units of Methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

