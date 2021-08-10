Baby Faces
15-year-old killed in accidental shooting was son of Jackson fire chief
By WLBT.com Staff and Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager who died after being accidentally shot has been confirmed to be the son of a Jackson fire chief.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Tougaloo Street.

According to the police, it was there that Jeffrey Sutton II, 15, was shot once in the “lower extremities.” He is the son of District 1 Fire Chief Jeffery Sutton.

The teenager died at the scene. A gun was also recovered where the shooting took place.

The Jackson Police Department is currently labeling this an accidental shooting.

Sutton II had been reported as a missing runaway in January, but was found a few days later.

This is the second child of a Jackson firefighter to die within a week. The other being Kennedy Wilson, 23, who was shot while traveling west on Woodrow Wilson.

She is the daughter of Jackson Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Wilson.

