Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco dies
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to WTVA, Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco died on Monday.
Calhoun County sheriff and president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association Greg Pollan shared the news on Facebook Monday afternoon.
Pollan says Fulco was hospitalized with pneumonia last week in Batesville and died while being airlifted to DeSoto County.
This is a developing story.
