Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco dies

Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco
Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco(yalobushaonline.org)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to WTVA, Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco died on Monday.

Calhoun County sheriff and president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association Greg Pollan shared the news on Facebook Monday afternoon.

We are saddened and broken hearted to learn of the passing today of Sheriff Mark Fulco. Please remember his family, friends, coworkers and employees during this difficult time.

Posted by Calhoun County - MS Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 9, 2021

Pollan says Fulco was hospitalized with pneumonia last week in Batesville and died while being airlifted to DeSoto County.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

