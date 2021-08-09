Baby Faces
‘The worst is yet to come’: State health officer admits reality of rising case numbers

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated.(Mary Altaffer | Mary Altaffer/AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A frightening warning from the state’s top doctor.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs says the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

This comes after new information that hospital resources are rapidly depleting.

The number of patients using ventilators in the ICU is approaching the highest levels yet, health officials say.

Dobbs also stated that 97 % of all new cases in Mississippi are occurring in unvaccinated people.

Older vaccinated people and those with weakened immune systems are suffering a spillover effect causing case numbers to soar. 

