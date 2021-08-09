Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

‘Vaccines are the only way through the nightmare’: Doctor warns of rising COVID cases

Local health departments are helping families get back on track with routine vaccinations like...
Local health departments are helping families get back on track with routine vaccinations like chicken pox and measles.(WLUC)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local hospitals are continuing to see COVID cases rise. As of Monday afternoon, Capital Regional Medical Center had 108 COVID-19 patients and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital had 80.

The state of Florida reached an all-time high of more than 28,000 new cases on Sunday.

Dr. Van Durme of FSU College of Medicine says the key to reversing this trend is vaccination.

“The only conceivable pathway through this nightmare pandemic that just keeps lingering and lingering with COVID is through vaccination,” Van Durme said. “Vaccines are the only way through the nightmare.”

Still, children under 12 cannot be vaccinated, leaving them vulnerable to infection.

Although pediatric coronavirus cases were previously rare, the new delta variant is so contagious that cases among children are increasing.

Van Durme says a return to school almost certainly means another surge in cases.

“We would never put 30 kids in a classroom where one might have chickenpox, because chickenpox can be spread just through, you know, coughing, breathing on somebody else,” he said. “We would never do that with chickenpox, and it’s going to happen with COVID. So we’re going to see an increase. It’s sad but it’s real.”

Van Durme says many vaccinated people who contract COVID will have no symptoms at all, meaning they are more likely to unknowingly pass the virus to others.

Out of 108 COVID patients at Capital Regional Medical Center, more than 90% are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
According to the fire department, Adams passed away as a result of injuries sustained while...
Yazoo Co. Lieutenant dies after car fire
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

Latest News

Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU, Southern release new back to school requirements; LSU provides COVID entry test procedure details
MSDH investigating E. coli outbreak at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
‘The vaccine works’: Archie Manning urges Mississippians to protect against COVID-19
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’