Students who refuse to wear a mask in school should be sent home, health dept. says

Health dept. ‘stands ready to assist schools’ enforce mask order
(WCJB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says it will help schools enforce its universal masking order if districts are unable to do so on their own.

The health department issued a statement Monday saying its partnerships with schools predates the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an amended health directive released last Friday, the health department announced it is now requiring masks in all K-12, pre-K and day care facilities for teachers, staff, students and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Prior to the order, the only district requiring masks was Shelby County Schools. Masks were optional at all six municipal school districts.

“If a student refuses to wear a mask and an exemption does not apply, the student should be sent home,” reads the health department’s statement Monday.

“That many children cannot be vaccinated and will be indoors during school sessions is one of the highest risks of transmission that Shelby County faces today. In order to keep our schools open, children learning, and our economy moving forward, the Health Department implores everyone in school environments to mask-up. The Department stands ready to assist any school or daycare facility in making their learning environment safe for children and the adults who work there.”

