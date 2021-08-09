Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints may have another issue on their hands as they may be without kicker Wil Lutz next season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Lutz left Saturday’s practice early and he will visit Dr. William Meyers in the coming days to be evaluated for a potential core muscle surgery.

Rapoport says that players that typically receive that surgery miss 8 weeks or more.

#Saints kicker Pro Bowl Wil Lutz, who left Saturday’s practice early, will visit Dr. William Meyers in the coming days and be evaluated for a potential core muscle surgery, sources say. That knocks position players out 8 weeks, but as a kicker, it could be longer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2021

Coach Payton gave his thoughts on the injury after practice on Monday.

Payton's update on Wil Lutz pic.twitter.com/u99OSAcfwd — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 9, 2021

Lutz posted an update Monday morning on his condition.

Can’t wait to get back! Thanks for the thoughts and prayers⚜️ pic.twitter.com/nDpynEeL52 — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) August 9, 2021

