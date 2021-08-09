Baby Faces
Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery

Wil Lutz could miss several weeks after leaving practice early one week before the preseason...
Wil Lutz could miss several weeks after leaving practice early one week before the preseason kickoff.(Jessica Martz | WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints may have another issue on their hands as they may be without kicker Wil Lutz next season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Lutz left Saturday’s practice early and he will visit Dr. William Meyers in the coming days to be evaluated for a potential core muscle surgery.

Rapoport says that players that typically receive that surgery miss 8 weeks or more.

Coach Payton gave his thoughts on the injury after practice on Monday.

Lutz posted an update Monday morning on his condition.

