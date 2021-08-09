Baby Faces
Rankin Co. School District requiring masks indoors until at least August 25

(Rankin County School District)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County School District announced on Monday that masks will be required indoors from August 10 to at least August 25.

RCSD says the decision was made due to the number of positive cases and quarantines of students and employees after just two days of schools opening.

“While we know this will not be a popular decision, please understand the difficulty of the situation. We must base this decision on keeping our students and employees safe and keeping the schools open.”

Since the decision was made on short notice, RCSD says it will provide masks to students and employees for the rest of the week.

On August 25, the district will reevaluate the situation and decide if schools can return to ‘highly recommending masks.’

