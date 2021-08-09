Hinds Co. detainee with history of jail escapes accused of stealing a Ford F-150

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An escaped Hinds County detainee, who is still at large, is suspected of stealing a truck.

Jerry Raynes, 50, escaped the Raymond Work Center on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Raynes is from the Jefferson Davis County area and has a history of jail escapes from other facilities.

He is now thought to have stolen a white 2010 Ford F-150 from the Hinds County Bus Shop.

The vehicle has “Durham School Services” on the side door. The license plate number is HN1 7202.

Raynes faces new charges of auto theft and burglary. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 601-352-1521.

