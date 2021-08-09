Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

MSDH investigating E. coli outbreak at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified several cases of E. coli infections associated with use of the swimming pool and splashpad at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie.

The cases identified so far have exposure dates on the weekend of July 30 through August 1. Additional exposures may have occurred through August 9.

MSDH calls this “an evolving situation” and they are now conducting an ongoing investigation to identify any additional cases. The management at Jellystone Park Camp Resort is cooperating with the investigation and response.

Health officials say that those who were swimming in the pool or splashpad at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie between July 30 and August 9 should monitor for symptoms of stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

If you did use the pool or splashed on these dates, you are asked to consult a healthcare provider immediately if you do have symptoms and to tell your doctor about your exposure.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection usually develop three to four days after the exposure, with a range between one and 10 days. 

Outbreaks with recreational waters such as pools and splashpads can occur when water becomes contaminated by an infected person through diarrhea or fecal contamination. Other swimmers then swallow the water, becoming exposed and infected. 

Person to person transmission can also occur.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
According to the fire department, Adams passed away as a result of injuries sustained while...
Yazoo Co. Lieutenant dies after car fire
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

Latest News

Aerial shot of the LSU campus
LSU, Southern release new back to school requirements; LSU provides COVID entry test procedure details
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
‘The vaccine works’: Archie Manning urges Mississippians to protect against COVID-19
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’