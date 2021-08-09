Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Monday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential tropical cyclone 6 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Caribbean Sea.  It is expected to travel through and over the Caribbean Islands this week and possibly enter The Gulf of Mexico next week.  We’ll continue to monitor it.  Otherwise, we have heat and humidity in our forecast this week.  Every day will start with patchy fog and temperatures in the 70s.  The afternoons will turn steamy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, more numerous by Friday and this weekend.  Highs will be in the middle and upper 90s and it will feel more like 105 to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity.  Heat advisories are out for parts of the area, so please exercise common sense precautions and protect pets in this weather.  Average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:21am and the sunset is 7:49pm.  South to southwest winds at 5mph tonight and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
According to the fire department, Adams passed away as a result of injuries sustained while...
Yazoo Co. Lieutenant dies after car fire
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

Latest News

Hot & muggy conditions are in the forecast!
First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy start to the school year
Expect it to be hot and steamy this week.
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast
Watching the tropics over the next few days
First Alert Forecast: summer heat & humidity to continue into the work week