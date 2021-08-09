Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential tropical cyclone 6 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Caribbean Sea. It is expected to travel through and over the Caribbean Islands this week and possibly enter The Gulf of Mexico next week. We’ll continue to monitor it. Otherwise, we have heat and humidity in our forecast this week. Every day will start with patchy fog and temperatures in the 70s. The afternoons will turn steamy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, more numerous by Friday and this weekend. Highs will be in the middle and upper 90s and it will feel more like 105 to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity. Heat advisories are out for parts of the area, so please exercise common sense precautions and protect pets in this weather. Average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:21am and the sunset is 7:49pm. South to southwest winds at 5mph tonight and Tuesday.

