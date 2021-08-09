Lumumba proposes property tax hike to cover police, firefighter raises

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Lumumba administration is proposing a 2-mill property tax increase as part of its 2022 budget to cover pay raises for police, firefighters, and dispatchers.

Chief of Staff Safiya Omari gave an overview of the city’s proposed 2022 fiscal year budget on Monday. The proposal included raising pay for first-responders, as well as implementing new youth programming through Human and Cultural Services and the Parks and Recreation departments.

“We would increase the rate by two mills or three mills. That depends on how inclusive you want the employee raises to be,” Omari said. “This (the 2-mill increase) envisions raises for police, firemen, dispatchers, and communication. If you want it (raises) to be city-wide, we’d have to advertise for three mills.”

Mills are the unit of measurement used to determine annual property taxes.

A 2-mill increase would represent a roughly $20 increase in property taxes on a home valued at $100,000. The tax would generate approximately $2.4 million.

Jackson’s millage rate currently sits at 63.03 mills, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.

If it’s approved, the increase would be the third tax hike for the city since 2016. That year, the council approved a 3-mill increase. In 2017, the council approved an additional 2-mill bump at the behest of then first-year Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, in part, to end an employee furlough and to make up for a budget shortfall.

Among other things, the proposed increase would allow the city to raise JPD corporals from $37,000 to $41,000 a year. Meanwhile, salaries for communications and dispatch officials would have pay increased to $15 an hour.

More details would be provided to council members Monday afternoon.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell said he supported the idea and would like to raise corporals to $45,000 a year. “We have to pay for what we need,” he said. “We need to pay our first-responders enough to not only have a good quality of life but to want to come and work for us.”

Grizzell, who previously lived in Minneapolis, said firefighters there started out at $68,000 a year and that there was a 10-year waiting list to join the department. “I would like to see that in Jackson,” he said.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said she would support raising millage as well. “Increasing millage is never a fun topic to have, but the general feeling among citizens is that public safety is first and foremost on their minds,” he said.

In September, the council approved raising base pay for police officers, the first raise JPD had gotten in a decade. With the vote, officers graduating from the training academy would start at $30,000 a year, up from the previous base of $26,900. From there, officers would see pay increases in their first, third, and fifth years to $31,000, $33,000, and $35,000 respectively.

The 2022 budget also would include adding additional youth programming, such as violence interruption programs through Human and Cultural Services, and extra-curricular activities for children at the city’s parks, Omari said.

The mayor and chief of staff discussed several budget challenges as well, including continued shortfalls in the water/sewer revenue collections, as well as an expected increase in the city’s debt service payments, which is expected to kick in next year.

So far, this year, the Water/Sewer Billing Administration has brought in about $34 million through water billing collections, or about 13 percent less than it did through the same time last year, Omari said.

Lumumba said revenues fell off, in part, because of continued challenges with the billing system and because of the decision to end water shutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said cutoffs for nonpayment will resume again on September 1. Additionally, the city is expected to begin installing new water meters in October. Both of those should help increase WSBA revenues, he said.

Meanwhile, the total debt payment for the city this year is expected to go from $13.9 million to nearly $16.4 million next year.

Some council members had concerns about raising millage, especially as tens of millions of dollars in COVID relief funds are coming down the pipe. Jackson is set to receive $42 million from the American Rescue Plan. Additional money is expected to come in from the infrastructure plan currently making its way through Congress.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said he would rather use American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure Bill funding to cover some of the city’s needs. Banks, who was supportive of a tax increase, also asked if the city could use federal dollars to fund police pay raises.

In June, President Joe Biden announced changes to the COVID relief fund formula to allow cities across the country to use ARP funds to address spikes in violent crime.

So far this year, 89 homicides have been reported in the capital city about nine more than had been reported through the same time through 2020, WLBT figures show.

Lumumba, though, was wary of using ARP funds to increase officer pay, saying those dollars were one-time monies. “When we give this raise, we want this to be something we can depend on every year and know that it’s here.”

