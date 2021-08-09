Baby Faces
LSU mascot Mike The Tiger now vaccinated against COVID-19

LSU's Mike VII
LSU's Mike VII(LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s live tiger mascot Mike VII, aka “Mike The Tiger,” is now vaccinated against COVID-19, the university announced Monday, Aug. 9.

Mike received his first dose on July 16 and his second dose on Friday, Aug. 6.

Veterinarians say Mike has not shown any adverse effects from the vaccine. However, they say his caretakers will continue to monitor him closely.

Mike received two doses of the Zoetis COVID-19 vaccine. The Zoetis vaccine is an experimental vaccine manufactured to protect more than 100 mammalian spices against COVID-19. It has received authorization for experimental use from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, officials say.

In 2020, lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo were diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. It is believed that the animals contracted the virus from zookeepers. LSU put up barricades last year around Mike’s habitat on campus to keep visitors at least 10 feet from him.

LSU officials say that now that Mike has been vaccinated, the barricades around his cage will be removed the week of Aug. 17.

Mike, who arrived on LSU’s campus on Aug. 15, 2017, will celebrate his fifth birthday on Sept. 13.

