Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m. more than three hours after the problems began.

The iconic bridge opens about 800 times a year for scheduled river traffic that is too large to fit underneath otherwise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
According to the fire department, Adams passed away as a result of injuries sustained while...
Yazoo Co. Lieutenant dies after car fire
Darren Point (L) and Jerry Raynes (R)
Deputies: One detainee captured after escaping from Raymond Work Center, other still at large
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

Latest News

FILE - This March 28, 2017 file photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry...
Epstein fund, closing shop, sends up to $125M to 135+ people
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
Lumumba at a previous press conference.
WATCH LIVE: Lumumba to discuss the city’s blight elimination program at weekly press conference
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player