Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A federal judge on Sunday night granted Norwegian Cruise Line’s request to temporarily block a Florida law banning cruise companies from asking passengers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

A U.S. district judge granted the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the state’s “vaccine passport” ban, which was signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The state’s attorney has said the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated.

Norwegian says vaccine proof is needed to safely resume its cruises.

A Norwegian cruise is set to depart from Miami on Aug. 15. It will be the company’s first voyage from Florida since the pandemic halted its operations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Point (L) and Jerry Raynes (R)
Deputies: One detainee captured after escaping from Raymond Work Center, other still at large
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases
Archie maintains his innocence. He was released on bail after two mistrials in his case.
Jury selection set to begin Monday for third murder trial of Joshua Archie
The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife,...
What’s happening in the Jackson Metro area this weekend

Latest News

Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
As he continues battling the virus, the father of seven has been encouraging anyone who hasn’t...
Daughter proud of father for sharing COVID struggles, urging vaccination
SOURCE: WLBT
Canada's gold medal resonates at JSU
FILE - Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks...
Melissa DeRosa, top aide to Gov. Cuomo, resigns amid sexual harassment furor