Jackson mayor reviewing executive order mandating employee COVID-19 shots for employees

By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city employees will soon have to get vaccinated or face weekly COVID-19 testing, so says Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Monday, Lumumba said he was reviewing an executive order that would mandate city workers to get the shots or face routine testing.

“There will be a period of time... by which city employees can become fully vaccinated. And, in the alternative, if they are not fully vaccinated, they have a requirement to present a negative test every week to their supervisor.”

The mayor said he was still reviewing the order but said employees would have 30 to 60 days to get vaccinated.

He expects to issue the order “before the conclusion of this week.”

“Once it is executed, it will have dates outlined in the executive order when certain measures are to take effect.”

Jackson had 1,765 employees according to its 2019 audit, the latest audit available.

Meanwhile, as COVID numbers surge, the mayor says he is planning to keep the city’s mask mandate in place.

“What we’re seeing take place, we’re reaching if not surpassing some of the critical levels we were prior to the vaccine,” he said. “That is the determining factor. COVID is deciding for us.”

“If masks are an added feature of (our) defense against the pandemic, then it dictates we should be wearing masks.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

