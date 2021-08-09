First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy start to the school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Highs reached the low-mid 90s this weekend but will be even hotter as we start off a new work and school week! A ridge of high pressure will be building in overhead over the course of the next couple of days, which will allow morning lows only in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s through Thursday. Feels like temperatures above 105° will also be possible in this time. In regards to our rain chances today through Thursday, it wouldn’t hurt to send the kids out the door with an umbrella, just in case they get caught under a scattered downpour or storm getting off the bus this week!

As the ridge builds westward by the end of the work week, it does look like a cold front will be able to make it far enough south to increase our rain chances and slightly decrease our temperatures into the start of next weekend. Washout conditions and dramatic drops in temperatures and dewpoints don’t look likely, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast and pass along updates as we get closer!

Also stay tuned for frequent tropical updates as we near the peak of hurricane season... A couple of disturbances need to be watched out in the Atlantic!

