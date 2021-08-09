Baby Faces
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed

The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting Saturday morning, is searching for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of the 5-year-old boy who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting Saturday morning is searching for information leading to the shooter’s arrest. Lydia Brown, the mother of Zy’Kerioun Brown, spoke out for the first time about her devastating loss.

“I’m lost without my baby. That was my best friend,” said Lydia Brown.

It’s impossible to explain the kind of pain the family is feeling, but they were willing to share their story. They said they want Zy’Kerioun’s life to mean something, even causing someone to pause before pulling a gun.

“As I got him on the couch, I cut off the light. By the time I turned over, I heard shots. I was sitting there thinking, like, is this real?” said Zy’kerioun’s father, Lavon Tucker.
Tucker said he heard 18 gunshots, three of which hit the little boy in the head as he was lying on the couch.
“He was just sitting there innocent. Thinking about his future or the next day the sun came up that he was going to school. He didn’t know the day, and he didn’t know the time. I know God don’t make mistakes, but why him? Why couldn’t it be me?” said Tucker.
Lydia Brown was understandably emotional as she said she wants justice for her son.
“I am never going to be right. I don’t wish this on any mother. My baby to take his last breath in my arms, " she said.
Tucker shared his son’s personality and how he was as a kid.
“He was always a lady’s man. He loves to kiss you and tell you everything is going to be all right. He tells his mama every morning that ‘you are beautiful’,” said Tucker.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1894 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

