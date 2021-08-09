Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 6,912 new cases reported from weekend

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 6,912 new cases and 28 new deaths on August 8.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 365,061.

So far, 7,649 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,048,917 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
According to the fire department, Adams passed away as a result of injuries sustained while...
Yazoo Co. Lieutenant dies after car fire
Darren Point (L) and Jerry Raynes (R)
Deputies: One detainee captured after escaping from Raymond Work Center, other still at large
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

Latest News

WLBT @ 6
WLBT at 6a - 8/9/2021
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
‘The worst is yet to come’: State health officer admits reality of rising case numbers
The new school year is less than two months away and some districts and bus companies are...
Central Miss. students head back to school Monday
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
24-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say