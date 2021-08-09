Councilman Stokes calls on city council to pass ordinance honoring Sheriff Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On the steps outside the Jackson Police Department, Sheriff Lee Vance’s family stood with Councilman Kenneth Stokes Sunday as he called on the Jackson City Council to pass an ordinance honoring Sheriff Lee Vance.

Vance died at his Jackson home Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications.

If passed, the ordinance would rename the Municipal Court Building and Jackson Police Department after the law enforcement leader, who served at the building off East Pascagoula Street for 30 years.

Vance’s son, Lee Dan Vance III, reflected on his father’s legacy Sunday.

“He loved his job. He died with his uniform on,” Vance III said. “He was all about the city of Jackson and Hinds County.”

Hinds County Undersheriff Allen White also showed his support for the ordinance after coming off a two week battle with COVID-19.

“I went into the hospital for four days with double pneumonia,” White said. “When I was released, I got hit with a ton of bricks about my sheriff passing away.”

White said it’s only fitting that the department’s building gets renamed in Vance’s honor because he dedicated his life to helping protect and serve Jackson.

“He rose through the ranks from the bottom to the top corner office, and he deserves it,” White said. “He was a true leader, he was a hero, he was my mentor, and he was my friend.”

Vance served as police chief in Jackson from 2014 to 2017, and he was in his first term as sheriff when he died.

Currently, Vance’s SUV is parked outside the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office until next Friday. The community is invited to bring by flowers, balloons, and share their favorite memories.

Jackson resident Pamela Osbourne dropped off flowers and paid her respects this weekend, sharing her favorite memory of Sheriff Vance.

“I reached out to him because I needed something to be done on behalf of a school where I worked,” Osbourne said. “He was just willing to do whatever it was that he needed to do for us. He was that way in his every day life. He walked the walk that he lived.”

Councilman Stokes plans to introduce the ordinance to the city as early as Monday.

Also on Monday, Undersheriff Allen White will take on the role of acting sheriff now that he has recovered from COVID-19.

Public visitation for Sheriff Lee Vance will take place Friday, August 13, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home.

The public funeral service starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Masks are mandatory at both events.

