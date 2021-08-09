In contentious vote, Jackson City Council denies trash pickup contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lashed out at council members Monday, following their vote to deny his recommendation for trash removal services.

At a special called meeting, the council voted 4-3 to deny a nearly $11 million waste pickup contract with FCC Environmental Services.

The council voted down the measure, in part, because they said they didn’t have enough time to review the details of the agreement. Members also cited the significant increase in trash pick-up fees that would be passed on to residents.

Lumumba said the excuse for not voting because of a lack of information “is not going to fly.”

“Don’t stand here in front of me during public comment, with all the people that you’re talking about [commenting on] illegal dumping, saying, ‘Mayor, we want you to do this. Mayor, we want you to do that,’” he said. “Because when that happens, every single time I’m going to remind you of the fact that when relief was provided to the residents, you chose relationships over service.”

Lumumba was stopped from offering additional comment by Council President Virgi Lindsay, one of the two individuals who voted in favor of the measure.

Prior to the vote, Lindsay said she needed additional time to review the contract. However, her request to recess the meeting until Tuesday at 2:30 was rejected by other council members in an informal vote.

After more than an hour of discussion, Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes called to question, forcing a vote on the measure.

Lindsay, too, voiced her frustration, again saying she wanted more time to review contract details. “So we are going to take a vote this afternoon on a contract that is incredibly complicated,” she said. “That’s where we are.”

Voting in favor of the measure was Lindsay, Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell and Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee. Opposed were Councilmen Ashby Foote, Kenneth Stokes, Vernon Hartley, and Aaron Banks.

Banks, Hartley, and Foote questioned the fact that trash pickup fees for customers would skyrocket under the deal.

Currently, residents pay $20.20 a month for the services, according to city leaders. Under the new agreement, customers would see their pickup fees increase to between $35 and $40 per month.

While costs would go up, services would actually go down. Garbage pickup would be reduced from twice to once a week. However, residents would receive new, larger trash bins to accommodate the change.

“That’s a really, really steep increase, especially on poor folks at the bottom of the ladder,” Foote said. “I think that’s a heavy lift. I’ve got issues with some of the things [in the contract], but that’s the most startling thing to me.”

Hartley asked if the mayor had spoken to residents in his ward, of which about a fourth of the population earns $15,000 annually or less.

“I am the mayor of Jackson. I have conversations with residents all the time,” Lumumba said, saying that he recently met with residents in Ward 5 and in Ward 2, who all wanted him to address illegal dumping, something that the FCC contract would address.

Lumumba, meanwhile, said rates would be going up regardless, in part, because fees have not increased in the last 12 years.

He and Chief of Staff Safiya Omari said the amount was negotiated during the contract review process.

“We’re here to offer you the best contract with the best services for the city of Jackson,” Omari said. “It’s up to you whether or not you make that decision. It’s as simple as that. We negotiated down as much as we could. FCC worked with us.”

FCC is based in The Woodlands, Texas, and currently has more than 30 contracts with public entities in the United States. It operates facilities in Texas, Nebraska, and Florida.

It was unclear what the administration’s next step would be.

Lumumba could not be reached for comment following the meeting.

