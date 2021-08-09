Central Miss. students head back to school Monday
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMITE, HINDS, FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of students across Central Mississippi begin the 2021-2022 school year Monday.
The following school districts return to in-person learning:
- Amite County School District
- Canton Public School District
- Franklin County School District
- Jackson Public School District
- Madison County School Districts (reopening)
To help ensure that students start the school year off on the right foot, we’re on your side with some study tips:
- Develop organizational systems that will work for your child
- Avoid distractions in study spaces
- Schedule time to complete assignments
- Use an academic planner to keep track of assignments, deadlines, and appointments
