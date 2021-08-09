Central Miss. students head back to school Monday

AMITE, HINDS, FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of students across Central Mississippi begin the 2021-2022 school year Monday.

The following school districts return to in-person learning:

Amite County School District

Canton Public School District

Franklin County School District

Jackson Public School District

Madison County School Districts (reopening)

To help ensure that students start the school year off on the right foot, we’re on your side with some study tips:

Develop organizational systems that will work for your child

Avoid distractions in study spaces

Schedule time to complete assignments

Use an academic planner to keep track of assignments, deadlines, and appointments

