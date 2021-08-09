Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Central Miss. students head back to school Monday

The new school year is less than two months away and some districts and bus companies are...
The new school year is less than two months away and some districts and bus companies are struggling to find drivers.(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, HINDS, FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of students across Central Mississippi begin the 2021-2022 school year Monday.

The following school districts return to in-person learning:

  • Amite County School District
  • Canton Public School District
  • Franklin County School District
  • Jackson Public School District
  • Madison County School Districts (reopening)

To help ensure that students start the school year off on the right foot, we’re on your side with some study tips:

  • Develop organizational systems that will work for your child
  • Avoid distractions in study spaces
  • Schedule time to complete assignments
  • Use an academic planner to keep track of assignments, deadlines, and appointments

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
According to the fire department, Adams passed away as a result of injuries sustained while...
Yazoo Co. Lieutenant dies after car fire
Darren Point (L) and Jerry Raynes (R)
Deputies: One detainee captured after escaping from Raymond Work Center, other still at large
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting

Latest News

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
JPD: 24-year-old woman shot on Woodrow Wilson
SOURCE: WLBT
Canada's gold medal resonates at JSU
Madison County teachers prepare for return to in-person learning
Madison County teachers prepare for return to in-person learning
Councilman Stokes calls on city council to pass ordinance honoring Sheriff Lee Vance
Councilman Stokes calls on city council to pass ordinance honoring Sheriff Lee Vance