The Beach Boys heading to Brandon Ampitheater

The band is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director...
The band is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic group.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce that The Beach Boys are bringing their 2021 Feel Flows World Tour to Brandon Amphitheater on October 6th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 13th at 10 a.m through Ticketmaster.

The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

