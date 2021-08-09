23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on Woodrow Wilson near MLK.

Kennedy Wilson, 23, was shot while traveling west on Woodrow Wilson. Police say the victim was transported to UMMC by private vehicle where she died.

She is the daughter of Jackson Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Wilson.

