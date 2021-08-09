Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow Wilson near MLK.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on Woodrow Wilson near MLK.

Kennedy Wilson, 23, was shot while traveling west on Woodrow Wilson. Police say the victim was transported to UMMC by private vehicle where she died.

She is the daughter of Jackson Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Wilson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID
According to the fire department, Adams passed away as a result of injuries sustained while...
Yazoo Co. Lieutenant dies after car fire
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Historic Memphis church renovations underway in the Capital City
Historic Memphis church renovations underway in the Capital City
Two years since the ICE Raids, immigrant rights advocates still fighting for more protection...
Two years since the ICE Raids, immigrant rights advocates still fighting for more protection for immigrant workers
Rankin Co. detainee with history of jail escapes suspected of stealing Ford F-150
Hinds Co. detainee with history of jail escapes accused of stealing a Ford F-150