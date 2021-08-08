Jackson pastor who started food drive during pandemic dies from COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beloved pastor in Jackson has died from COVID-19.

Pastor Devon Adams of Word of Christ Ministry was known as a pillar in the community for more than a decade.

His church family said that for more than 18 years he devoted his life to making the Jackson area a better place to live. He even started a food drive during the pandemic.

Pastor Charles Alexander said Adams will be missed, but that his commitment to the community will carry on.

“He just wanted to encourage the community and people,” said Alexander. “Get their life right with the Lord. That was his vision, just seeing others get set free.”

