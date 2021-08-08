Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Girl, 4, fatally shot after another child finds gun in Chicago home

By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 4-year-old Chicago girl died after being shot in the chest when a gun in the hands of another child went off accidentally.

Police say a child found a gun in a Chicago home around 6 p.m. Thursday and accidentally fired. The bullet hit 4-year-old Makalah McKay in the chest. She didn’t survive the trip to the hospital.

“That baby should be still here – 4 years old,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

Makalah McKay, 4, was shot in the chest after another child found a gun in a Chicago home and...
Makalah McKay, 4, was shot in the chest after another child found a gun in a Chicago home and accidentally fired. She died before arriving at the hospital.(Source: Family photo, WLS via CNN)

Makalah’s mother was inconsolable, being comforted as best she could by Pastor Donovan Price.

“In this situation, when it happens, time basically stops,” he said.

According to police, a visiting family member had the gun, inside a bag, in the home.

An adult at the scene was taken in for questioning, but police did not provide any further details.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Point (L) and Jerry Raynes (R)
Deputies: One detainee captured after escaping from Raymond Work Center, other still at large
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Archie maintains his innocence. He was released on bail after two mistrials in his case.
Jury selection set to begin Monday for third murder trial of Joshua Archie
The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife,...
What’s happening in the Jackson Metro area this weekend

Latest News

WLBT at 5a
A 29-year-old officer was fatally wounded in a traffic stop shooting.
RAW: Chicago officers line street during procession for fallen colleague
Police say a child found the gun that a visiting family member had inside a bag.
Chicago girl, 4, dead after she was accidentally shot by another child
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting