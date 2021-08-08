Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Typical, summertime day ahead!

Even hotter conditions move in for the new work & school week...
Typical, summertime forecast for your Sunday!
Typical, summertime forecast for your Sunday!(WLBT)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures are about where they should be this time of year as we start off our Sunday! This will be a trend that will continue through this afternoon as highs reach the low-mid 90s across Central and SW Mississippi. Of course, with the added humidity, feels like temperatures could reach 100-105° during the peak heating hours of the day. Although a stray shower or storm could cool a couple of us off this afternoon, most of us will end up staying dry through the rest of the weekend.

By the time we start off a new work and school week, the upper level ridge of high pressure will be building overhead. This will allow for even hotter conditions to work into the region Monday through about Thursday. Anticipate morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s as a result, with feels like temperatures above 105° possible. It also wouldn’t hurt to send the kids out the door with an umbrella, just in case they get caught under a scattered downpour or storm getting off the bus this week!

It does look like a cold front will be able to make it far enough south to increase our rain chances and slightly decrease our temperatures by the time next weekend rolls around, but stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Summertime in Mississippi continues!
Rachel's Sunday Morning Forecast

Most Read

Darren Point (L) and Jerry Raynes (R)
Deputies: One detainee captured after escaping from Raymond Work Center, other still at large
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Archie maintains his innocence. He was released on bail after two mistrials in his case.
Jury selection set to begin Monday for third murder trial of Joshua Archie
The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife,...
What’s happening in the Jackson Metro area this weekend

Latest News

Summertime in Mississippi continues!
Rachel's Sunday Morning Forecast
Hot and steamy conditions expected into Sunday
First Alert Forecast: triple digit feels like temperatures expected over the next few days
Turning hotter and more humid this weekend
First Alert Forecast: hot & steamy conditions to return over the weekend
Hot and muggy for this weekend.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast