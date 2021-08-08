First Alert Forecast: Typical, summertime day ahead!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures are about where they should be this time of year as we start off our Sunday! This will be a trend that will continue through this afternoon as highs reach the low-mid 90s across Central and SW Mississippi. Of course, with the added humidity, feels like temperatures could reach 100-105° during the peak heating hours of the day. Although a stray shower or storm could cool a couple of us off this afternoon, most of us will end up staying dry through the rest of the weekend.

Good Sunday morning!



If you have some breakfast or church plans, anticipate warm & muggy conditions heading out the door!



Today will be your typical, summertime day in Mississippi... Hot & steamy with the chance for an isolated storm or two 🌤️#mswx @wlbt pic.twitter.com/HrX3yYzDTk — Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) August 8, 2021

By the time we start off a new work and school week, the upper level ridge of high pressure will be building overhead. This will allow for even hotter conditions to work into the region Monday through about Thursday. Anticipate morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s as a result, with feels like temperatures above 105° possible. It also wouldn’t hurt to send the kids out the door with an umbrella, just in case they get caught under a scattered downpour or storm getting off the bus this week!

It does look like a cold front will be able to make it far enough south to increase our rain chances and slightly decrease our temperatures by the time next weekend rolls around, but stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

