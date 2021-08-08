First Alert Forecast: summer heat & humidity to continue into the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a great day to spend inside with the AC because it’s steamy out today! Temperatures are in the 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures around 100 to 105. Stay cool! We will keep a slight 20% chance for a few pop-up downpours into this evening, but most of us will stay dry and hot. Muggy conditions will stick around overnight as temperatures slowly fall to the middle 70s.

We're keeping an eye on 2 tropical disturbances that each have a medium chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days.



The summer heat and humidity are expected to carry into Monday and through the work week. Expect highs each day near average or slightly warmer than normal in the lower to middle 90s with feels like temperatures forecast to exceed 100° each afternoon. There will also be a daily chance for isolated to widely scattered showers/storms during the afternoon and evening hours through the week. So, it wouldn’t hurt to keep an umbrella handy in case you have to dodge a downpour at times!

The tropics remain quite active today! The NHC is watching 2 disturbances that each have a medium chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days. There is potential for gradual development with both of these areas over the next few days as they track westward. They pose no threat to central MS or the U.S. in the short term, but we will continue to keep you updated if that changes later down the road.

