Family and friends hold vigil for Candace Proctor as police still search for her killer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson family is still searching for answers and justice after their loved one was killed earlier this week.

On Saturday, dozens of family and friends gathered for a prayer vigil for Candace Proctor. Her loved ones described her as a fun and outgoing person.

On Tuesday, the Jackson Police Department said the 33-year-old was found lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the homicide happened on Alabama Avenue, east of Capital Street. Proctor’s family members said they’re leaning on their faith and each other to get them through this tough time.

“It’s hard,” said Jasmine Proctor, Candace’s sister. “It’s no words that can explain what we’re going through right now, but we’re working on it. We just need to know that our sister was loved.”

At this time, an arrest has not been made in this case.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to contact JPD or Crimestoppers and remember, you can report anonymously.

