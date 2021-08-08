Brandon ready to get back on track this season

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - 2020 was a lost year for a lot of people across the world and the Brandon High School football team was not excluded from that list.

Last season saw the Bulldogs miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2012, forcing the program to push the reset button. Leading that charge is new head coach Sam Williams, who comes to BHS a year after leading Ridgeland to new heights in class 5A.

Just two years removed from make the South State finals in 6A, the expectation for the Bulldogs is to make a quick turnaround and get back to that point, and maybe beyond. It starts with a veteran-laden group led by 19 seniors, with the majority of them on the offensive and defensive lines.

That strength in the trenches should allow for some new faces at key skill positions to grow into their roles.

The Bulldogs begin preseason practice later this week, with their first game of the season set for August 27 on the road against Oxford High School.

