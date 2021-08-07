What’s happening in the Jackson Metro area this weekend
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for something to do in the Jackson Metro area this weekend, here are a few events:
- Back To School Giveaway & PEACE Rally: Cash Saver Store at 2101 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS. This event is sponsored by South Jackson Community Partners and Jackson Police Department and will be held from 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m..
- Rental Assistance Fair: A free rental and utilities assistance fair will be hosted in Byram for those affected by COVID-19. It is also to help those with paying overdue rent. There will also be free vaccines on-site. It will be held Saturday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crossroads of Life Church at 6775 S. Siwell Road.
- Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. New Trademart Building. The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit, will be held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, in the Trade Mart.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.