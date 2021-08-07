What’s happening in the Jackson Metro area this weekend

Back To School Giveaway & PEACE Rally: Cash Saver Store at 2101 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS. This event is sponsored by South Jackson Community Partners and Jackson Police Department and will be held from 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m..

Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. New Trademart Building. The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit, will be held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, in the Trade Mart.