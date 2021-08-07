Two detainees escape from Raymond Work Center

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, two detainees escaped from the Raymond Work Center this afternoon.

Deputies say Darren Point, 20, was held for a recovered stolen vehicle while Jerry Raynes, 50, was held for Auto Theft.

According to authorities, Raynes is known from the Jefferson Davis County area and has a history of jail escape from other facilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call (601) 352-1521.

