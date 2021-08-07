‘This is spreading like wildfire’: Gulfport School District works to get students vaccinated

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Healthcare leaders across the country are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Now, several students are doing the same as the Gulfport School District responds to the push once again, providing access to get the shot right on campus.

“I think Gulfport School District realizes how important it is that our kids,” said administrator, Patrice Lombard. “Especially our young ones that are here at the high school and in our school district period get vaccinated,” she said. “This is spreading like wildfire, so whatever we can do to prevent it and keep our kids safe and in school, we’re going to do whatever it takes. So, however many times we need to do this we’re going to do it.”

Students, parents, and Memorial healthcare workers filled Gulfport High School’s gym. Not for a sporting event, nor a prep rally, but to armor up in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s really being around my family a lot,” said Jytireus Smith. “I don’t want them to get sick because of me and I’m at school around people who are unvaccinated. So if I get vaccinated, it should be good.”

Several students like college-sophomore Jytireus Smith hope the vaccine will add a level of security within schools and colleges that already have masks mandates in place.

“Hopefully we’ll go back to not having to wear masks anymore and everything is going to be opened up again,” said high schooler, Raelynn Cordero.

And for things to get back to normal, parents here believe the vaccine is the answer, especially for schools.

“It certainly can’t hurt,” said Bob Woldford, a father of three. “Again, they’re in close proximity. They’re in confined spaces. So anything that they can do to minimize risk is a good thing,” Woldford said.

As healthcare workers drew vaccine doses, at each table sat a child or an adult aiming to lead by example. Like 12-year-old Khalaysia Sparkman, who wishes not to return to virtual learning.

“It was hard because I would need help with some stuff and the teachers tried, but I didn’t really understand,” said Sparkman. “I hope it stops because it’s getting really bad these days and people are getting sick and I do not want it to get worst,”

“I was in a rush, said Nellie Henry, who brought all three of her grandsons to get the shot. “I wasn’t hesitant at all. I’ll rather be safe than sorry.”

