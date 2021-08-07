Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Miss. state representative battles breast cancer and beats it

Mississippi State Representative Omeria Scott shares her breast cancer story.
Mississippi State Representative Omeria Scott shares her breast cancer story.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four years ago, state representative Omeria Scott says she knew something was wrong when she discovered a large lump in her left breast.

“I woke up April 21st, that Friday morning, and I thought that I was lying on the remote…,” Scott said. “I looked for it and couldn’t find it. And, you know, I turned back over again, and I felt something large on my arm and I thought that it was the remote. But then I located the remote and I still felt it and I said, ‘Oh my God, this is a lump.’”

She had stage three triple negative breast cancer.

“I don’t think I heard anything else that they said after they said the word cancer to me,” Scott said.

Scott says she had been getting yearly mammograms which is in part why the news came as such a big shock. However, she didn’t know her breast tissue required her to have more extensive tests.

“I was having the mammograms… but the tissue was dense,” Scott said. “In Mississippi, we do not pay for those more extensive tests… I needed an MRI, or I needed an ultrasound. I needed a more extensive diagnostic test because I have dense breast tissue.”

After six months of chemotherapy, a surgery in which her left breast and 15 lymph nodes were removed, then six weeks of radiation and physical therapy... she found out she was cancer free on her 61st birthday, and once again tuned everything else out.

“After I heard ‘cure’ I basically didn’t, you know, hear anything else,” Scott said.

She’s in remission, but her battle with breast cancer continues in a different light.

If you think Scott’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she serves in the 80th district for the Mississippi House of Representatives. The district represents parts of Jones and Jasper counties, among others.

Scott says healthcare has been part of her focus since elected in 1992.

“When we had the Mississippi State Charity Hospital here… I was one of the... activists that were out there trying to keep the hospital open…So, I understand why it’s critical, particularly for people of low/ moderate income to have affordable healthcare and accessibility to good healthcare,” Scott said.

She says it’s even more prevalent now.

“I do have a lot more interest in cancer and breast cancer in particular,” Scott said.

Stating she will continue fighting for it as she continues being a representative.

“That is one reason why we as women must advocate for more money to go into women’s research, but we also have to advocate for more insurance coverage for programs that affect women, in particular women with breast cancer,” Scott said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Point (L) and Jerry Raynes (R)
Deputies: One detainee captured after escaping from Raymond Work Center, other still at large
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases
Archie maintains his innocence. He was released on bail after two mistrials in his case.
Jury selection set to begin Monday for third murder trial of Joshua Archie
The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife,...
What’s happening in the Jackson Metro area this weekend

Latest News

NAACP partners with local organizations to host Saturday vaccination clinic in Jackson
NAACP partners with local organizations to host Saturday vaccination clinic in Jackson
As positive COVID cases start to rise again, the Gulfport School District has partnered with...
‘This is spreading like wildfire’: Gulfport School District works to get students vaccinated
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases
Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19
Alabama ICU beds 93% full; hospitals more prepared for surge, Harris says