Jury selection set to begin Monday for third murder trial of Joshua Archie

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in Madison County Circuit Court for the third murder trial of Joshua Archie.

Archie was charged with shooting Adams during an armed robbery. (FAMILY)

Archie was charged with the shooting death of 68-year-old Robert Adams during a robbery at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012. He was released after two mistrials in 2019 on a $250,000 bond. At the time of his release, Archie had been in jail for six years. Judge Steve Ratcliff will preside over the third trial.

Ward was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014. (Madison County Detention Center)

Undra Ward, who worked at the Party City at the time of the robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.

Fortner says if the trial is not continued he wants to be removed as Archie's attorney because he is considered "at risk" for COVID-19. (WLBT)

Archie’s attorney Tom Fortner had asked to continue the August 9th trial due to the recent and what he called the “current uncontrolled” spread of the COVID-19 virus in court documents.

In a separate document dated August 3rd, Fortner asked to withdraw as Archie’s attorney. He says in part, he is 68 years old and was treated for a heart condition and pneumonia within the past four years, takes prescription medication for his heart condition, and he qualifies for inclusion in the “at-risk” category when considered for potential infection with COVID-19.

