Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Jury selection set to begin Monday for third murder trial of Joshua Archie

Archie was released on bond in 2019 after two mistrials
Archie maintains his innocence. He was released on bail after two mistrials in his case.
Archie maintains his innocence. He was released on bail after two mistrials in his case.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in Madison County Circuit Court for the third murder trial of Joshua Archie.

Archie was charged with shooting Adams during an armed robbery.
Archie was charged with shooting Adams during an armed robbery.(FAMILY)

Archie was charged with the shooting death of 68-year-old Robert Adams during a robbery at Party City in Ridgeland in 2012. He was released after two mistrials in 2019 on a $250,000 bond. At the time of his release, Archie had been in jail for six years. Judge Steve Ratcliff will preside over the third trial.

Ward was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.
Ward was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.(Madison County Detention Center)

Undra Ward, who worked at the Party City at the time of the robbery and murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.

Fortner says if the trial is not continued he wants to be removed as Archie's attorney because...
Fortner says if the trial is not continued he wants to be removed as Archie's attorney because he is considered "at risk" for COVID-19.(WLBT)

Archie’s attorney Tom Fortner had asked to continue the August 9th trial due to the recent and what he called the “current uncontrolled” spread of the COVID-19 virus in court documents.

In a separate document dated August 3rd, Fortner asked to withdraw as Archie’s attorney. He says in part, he is 68 years old and was treated for a heart condition and pneumonia within the past four years, takes prescription medication for his heart condition, and he qualifies for inclusion in the “at-risk” category when considered for potential infection with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on...
Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-55 at Northside Drive, all southbound lanes blocked

Latest News

Free rental assistance fair to be hosted in Byram
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
What you need to know about the risks of COVID breakthrough cases
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for the shooting of grandmother while picking up grandkids from school
LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day
15-year-old graduates from high school and community college on the same day