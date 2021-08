BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A free rental and utilities assistance fair will be hosted in Byram for those affected by COVID-19.

It is also to help those with paying overdue rent. There will also be free vaccines on-site.

It will be held Saturday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crossroads of Life Church at 6775 S. Siwell Road.

