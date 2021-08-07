First Alert Forecast: triple digit feels like temperatures expected over the next few days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 5 consecutive days of highs in the 80s, we finally reached the 90s again here in Jackson with a high of 90°. It still feels quite toasty out this evening with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We will gradually cool back down to the lower 70s overnight under mainly clear skies.

It didn’t feel unbearably hot and humid today, but steamier conditions are on the way for Sunday! Moisture is expected to increase into tomorrow as upper-level ridging build in across the region. This will lead to high temperatures back in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures peaking around 105° during the afternoon/early evening hours. It will be a hot one tomorrow, so stay cool! With moisture surging in from the south, pop-up summer downpours and storms could develop tomorrow afternoon and evening before diminishing after sunset. Not only will heat stress be possible tomorrow, but it will remain a possibility in the forecast over the next couple of days as the steamy pattern sticks around.

The tropics are quite active this evening. The NHC is watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic. Two of them have a low chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days while another has a medium chance. Local impacts are not anticipated at this time, but we will continue to keep you updated!

