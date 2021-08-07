Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: triple digit feels like temperatures expected over the next few days

Hot and steamy conditions expected into Sunday
Hot and steamy conditions expected into Sunday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 5 consecutive days of highs in the 80s, we finally reached the 90s again here in Jackson with a high of 90°. It still feels quite toasty out this evening with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We will gradually cool back down to the lower 70s overnight under mainly clear skies.

It didn’t feel unbearably hot and humid today, but steamier conditions are on the way for Sunday! Moisture is expected to increase into tomorrow as upper-level ridging build in across the region. This will lead to high temperatures back in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures peaking around 105° during the afternoon/early evening hours. It will be a hot one tomorrow, so stay cool! With moisture surging in from the south, pop-up summer downpours and storms could develop tomorrow afternoon and evening before diminishing after sunset. Not only will heat stress be possible tomorrow, but it will remain a possibility in the forecast over the next couple of days as the steamy pattern sticks around.

The tropics are quite active this evening. The NHC is watching 3 disturbances in the Atlantic. Two of them have a low chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days while another has a medium chance. Local impacts are not anticipated at this time, but we will continue to keep you updated!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting
The Park at Moss Creek Apartment Fire
Fire guts apartments on Ridgewood Road
Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on...
Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead
Attorney Kaytie Pickett, at the well, argues before the Mississippi Supreme Court, Wednesday,...
Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19

Latest News

Turning hotter and more humid this weekend
First Alert Forecast: hot & steamy conditions to return over the weekend
Hot and muggy for this weekend.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast
Heat, Humidity Increases Into Weekend, Next Week
First Alert Forecast: few showers Friday; trending hotter, muggier this weekend