First Alert Forecast: hot & steamy conditions to return over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unlike this past work week, hot and humid conditions are on tap for us this weekend. Temperatures into this afternoon will rise to the lower with a few middle 90′s. It won’t feel unbearably hot and muggy today, but feels like temperatures will likely peak around 100 degrees. Stay cool! There will be just a slight chance for a stray PM shower with the moisture around today, but most spots will remain dry.

Upper-level ridging will begin to build in on Sunday leading to an increase in moisture across the region. We should be able to manage the 90′s tomorrow afternoon with feels like temperatures up to 105. A few pop-up afternoon and evening showers are also in the forecast for tomorrow.

The steamy conditions aren’t going away anytime soon. In fact, through the rest of the 7-day forecast, high temperatures are expected to top out in the lower and middle 90′s each afternoon with feels like temperatures exceeding the 100 degree mark.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.