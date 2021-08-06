Baby Faces
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A South Jackson woman says she’s living in fear and facing eviction because of an unsolved drive-by shooting. It happened in June, and now the mother of four says she’s not wanted in her subdivision because of something that was not her doing.

Cynthia Wilder was asleep around midnight June 15 when bullets riddled her Valley Park subdivision home.

“I was in the back room, and the shots woke me up, and I came out to see, thinking it was somewhere else, but it was my home being shot into,” said Wilder.

No one was injured. Police investigated, but no suspects have been identified. The 40-year-old found eight shell casings; one penetrated her son’s wall. The mother of four said hours later she was contacted by property management.

“The office manager called the day after the shooting to my house, and he told me that I needed to get out,” said the south Jackson resident.

She received a 30-day eviction notice, followed by a court summons. The eviction proceeding was continued, but Wilder feels she’s being treated unfairly because there have never been any violations.

“We’re not doing anything to be punished,” said Wilder. “They’re just doing it just because it seems like an embarrassment to them, and they don’t care about their residents.”

Weston Associates of Ridgeland owns the property. The officer manager said there would have to be approval from upper management for a comment. There was no response as of news time.

“I don’t know what happens from here,” added Wilder. “Every day, I wonder if the constable is going to come and throw me out. I don’t have no where to go”.

Meanwhile, Wilder has begun packing.

