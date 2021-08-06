Baby Faces
Waste Management: COVID-19 staffing shortages could delay trash pickup

(Pexels)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with Waste management say trash pickup in Jackson could be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie Cowen, Waste Management’s senior district manager, and Jamie Travis, the managing member of WDS LLC, issued this statement:

“We are currently experiencing intermittent COVID-related staffing shortages due to the spread of the Delta variant. As a result, garbage collection may be delayed. Please note that if you experience a delay, collection will take place within 24 hours of your regularly scheduled pick-up time. We value our customers and take pride in providing exceptional service to the City of Jackson. We appreciate your support and understanding as we continue to navigate this global health pandemic.”

We have reached out to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and are waiting to hear back.

