Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.(Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on...
Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Holmes Co. Schools files for restraining order against state education leaders, governor
MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-55 at Northside Drive, all southbound lanes blocked
‘Rest in peace, sir!’: Police agencies across Central Miss. offer thoughts, prayers after...
‘Rest in peace, sir!’: Officers across Central Miss. offer thoughts, prayers after Sheriff Lee Vance’s death

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint
Henry County Board of Education Chair Holly Cobb, left, talks to students at Tussahaw...
Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms
Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
COVID: Should pregnant women get vaccinated?
A man appears to spray something over the fence, where her dogs were barking. The dog owner...
Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard
Kennedy named head of school at Jackson Academy.
Jackson Academy welcomes new head of school