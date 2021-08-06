Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Stone County dealing with Mississippi’s fastest rise in COVID-19 cases

Signs posted at Wiggins City Hall remind people of the new, yet familiar mandate. As of Aug. 3,...
Signs posted at Wiggins City Hall remind people of the new, yet familiar mandate. As of Aug. 3, employees and visitors all have to mask up when inside municipal buildings.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Signs posted at Wiggins City Hall remind people of the new, yet familiar mandate. As of Aug. 3, employees and visitors all have to mask up when inside municipal buildings.

The mandate came two weeks after a city hall worker tested positive for COVID-19.

“We shut the building down. We had it sprayed and we had other employees tested and everyone was ok,” Mayor Darrell Berry said.

The outbreak represents a recent surge in Stone County.

From June to August, cases have increased by 12%, the fastest rise in the entire state. On July 5, MSDH reports the county had 2,426 cases and 38 deaths, which is a jump from a month ago when the area had 1,855 cases and 33 deaths.

“I guess with this new strand, it’s here, faster, quicker and running rampant,” Berry said.

With only about 18,000 people in the entire county each case, hospitalization and death hit the close-knit community hard.

“We personally know family, friends, coworkers who have had very big losses,” Stone County Hospital Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Harris said. “It affects all. It impacts all of us here.”

The tragedies families face due to the pandemic are something South Mississippi leaders hope to prevent by rolling up their sleeves.

“Me personally, I’ve had the shot. I’ve been vaccinated,” Berry said.

The mayor credits the COVID-19 vaccine for keeping him safe while working around somebody who tested positive for the virus. And it’s a lesson he hopes more people will consider as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“I felt that if I did contract the virus, I would be less likely to end up in the hospital,” he said.

That’s the message Berry wants to send in order to get more people vaccinated.

Right now, Stone County has a vaccination rate of 28 percent, a number health officials say could rise soon.

“I’m really hoping that with the FDA full approval, that will encourage people to become vaccinated,” Harris said.

Until then, leaders urge people to not let up in the battle against the virus.

“Wear your mask, but most importantly of all, wash your hands,” Harris said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on...
Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting
MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-55 at Northside Drive, all southbound lanes blocked
Holmes Co. Schools files for restraining order against state education leaders, governor

Latest News

Dr. Scott Harris on COVID-19
Alabama ICU beds 93% full; hospitals more prepared for surge, Harris says
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA
Students walk down the hallway at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in...
Miss. State Medical Association calls for all districts to require masks
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,094 new cases reported Fri.
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away