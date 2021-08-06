Baby Faces
Miss. State Medical Association calls for all districts to require masks

Students walk down the hallway at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in...
Students walk down the hallway at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in McDonough, Ga. Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Medical Association wants all districts to require students to mask up.

MSMA released a statement Friday calling on all school districts to institute mandatory mask policies for students, faculty, and staff immediately.

The statement read, “Many physicians who serve on school boards, parent-teacher associations, and health advisory committees have been advocating for policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory mask policies, for several weeks. It is time to heed their sage advice and ensure we are protecting our children and the people charged with nurturing their healthy development.”

MSMA said the Magnolia state flattened the curve once and can do it again, “but we must use every tool available to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The organization said the danger the delta variant presents for students, teachers, and the broader community—especially schools serving students who are currently unable to be vaccinated—makes it imperative that every school district mandate masks curb the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

