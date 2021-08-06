Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Rapper Yo Gotti to pay for funeral, autopsy of man who died at Parchman

Chadarion Henderson (Source: Henderson Family)
Chadarion Henderson (Source: Henderson Family)(MBI)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yo Gotti and Team ROC say they are paying for the funeral and autopsy expenses of Chadarion Henderson, whom they believe death is ‘mysterious.’

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says Henderson was found dead at Parchman on August 1 and sent for autopsy.

The 26-year-old was found hanging in his cell. Team ROC says Henderson’s mother has been unable to get in touch with Parchman regarding any details of the 26-year-old’s death.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation on Henderson’s death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
Just 6 ICU beds available in entire state of Mississippi as of Weds. morning
Eric Wall will take over as head of the sheriff's department following the unexpected death of...
Wall to serve as acting sheriff following the death of Lee Vance

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on...
Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead
Flowers says though he is free from the prison bars he is not free from those who still believe...
Curtis Flowers: The Other Side of Freedom
How COVID-19 has impacted openings for the upcoming school year
How COVID-19 has impacted openings for the upcoming school year