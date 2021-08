JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mark your calendars, again. Mississippi’s Blues Marathon has a new date.

The marathon, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 16th has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 13th, 2021.

Organizers explained the change on social media.

Dear Mississippi Blues Runners, We regret to inform you that the Mississippi Blues Marathon scheduled for Saturday,... Posted by Mississippi Blues Marathon on Thursday, August 5, 2021

