Fire guts apartments on Ridgewood Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department has responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Northeast Jackson.

According to JFD, the fire occurred at the Moss Creek Apartments, located in the 5000 block of Ridgewood Road.

Video shows that the fire did major damage to at least one building in the complex.

The department received a call around 1 p.m. Friday.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

