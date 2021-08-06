Baby Faces
Fire guts apartments on Ridgewood Road

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department has responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Northeast Jackson.

According to JFD, the fire occurred at the Moss Creek Apartments, located in the 5000 block of Ridgewood Road.

Video shows that the fire did major damage to at least one building in the complex.

The department received a call around 1 p.m. Friday.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

