Jackson Academy welcomes new head of school

By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Academy recently welcomed W. Palmer Kennedy as its new head of school, months after he was named to the position.

Kennedy and his wife Karen relocated to Jackson this summer after serving as headmaster at Advent Episcopal School in Birmingham.

Kennedy replaces Jack Milne, who became JA’s head of school in January 2018.

He has a master’s degree in history from the University of South Alabama and a master’s of arts in education from the University of Mobile. He earned a bachelor’s of arts in economics and history from the University of South Alabama.

This summer, Kennedy spent his time meeting JA families, working with faculty and staff, connecting with students, and reviewing school operations.

“We could not be happier to be in Mississippi and to be part of the community here,” he said in a news release from the school. “We are so excited to join the Jackson Academy.”

Jackson Academy is located on Ridgewood Road and serves students from three-year-old preschool to 12th grade.

The first day of school for upper school students is August 11, which will be a partial day. The first full day of school for all students is August 11, according to JA’s website.

