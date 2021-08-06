How COVID-19 has impacted openings for the upcoming school year

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - More schools are having to shut their doors days after opening for the year.

Yazoo County High School is the latest to send students all virtual after a COVID outbreak there.

The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools. (matt robin)

The Simpson County School District is having to adjust its COVID safety plan days after opening due to a COVID outbreak.

Magee senior high students are starting the year out virtual.

A COVID outbreak forced the district to shut down for two weeks.

The lower grades are still in the classroom but with new COVID guidelines.

Thursday, a mask mandate went into effect, requiring everyone to put a mask on inside the schools regardless of their vaccination status.

Parents of seniors say their students were looking forward to the year, and some are disappointed the virus is affecting their plans.

Jennifer Barnes, whose son is a Senior, said,

“This is the year he was looking forward to. Now he comes home and says, ‘mama, this is the best year of my life; now we’re having to go all through this computer thing again sitting at home.’”

All extracurricular activities shut down, including football. The high school is now slated to open again on August 19th.

At that time, school district leaders say they’ll reevaluate their COVID safety plan to make sure everyone is protected.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.